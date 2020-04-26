Matt Nagy had the nickname picked out before his team even made the pick. The Chicago Bears head coach, finally able to connect with Cole Kmet after two dropped calls, greeted his team’s first draft pick with a flattering sobriquet. “Is this RoboCop?” Nagy asked. Kmet, amid a chorus of cheers from his family, bellowed “Yeahhh, what’s up!” The moniker reflects what the Bears saw in Kmet, Notre Dame’s latest tight end product, to make him the No. 43 pick in this weekend’s NFL Draft. As enjoyable as the weekend was for Kmet and his family to watch him become a member of their favorite team, the pairing is as much about the Bears’ need for tight end production and Kmet’s fit into the role.

The Bears wanted Cole Kmet for his athletic traits at a position of need and project he has more growth ahead of him. (Paul Sancya, AP)

Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace envision Kmet sliding into a spot that hasn’t brought much to the Bears offense lately: The “Y”, more of a traditional in-line receiver and blocker as opposed to a “move” tight end who spends more time split wide. The good ones, as Nagy’s nickname suggests, are commodities. New Tampa Bay Buccaneer Rob Gronkowski is the standard. He’s one tight end Kmet tries to model himself after.

“It’s hard to find these ‘Y’ tight ends that are really well-rounded in that he’s an asset in the pass game because of his size and his hands,” Pace told reporters on a conference call Saturday. “He’s one of those guys who knows how to post up, body and push off.” The Bears project more growth. Notre Dame witnessed it for three years in the exact same spot. Each year, Kmet’s role grew as the athleticism he brought at 6-foot-6 and 262 pounds became more polished and therein harder to keep on the sideline. “I’m a versatile guy in terms of being able to split outside, go in-line, line up in the backfield,” Kmet said. “There are a lot of things coach Nagy and the offensive staff want to do with me.” "I'm an aggressive player. I don't go down on first contact. I like to run through guys."

Kmet was a deep reserve as a freshman, catching two passes. He ascended to the No. 2 role as a sophomore and offered a 15-catch sample size of the possibility of him as a starter. He was the favorite for the starting job heading into 2019, seized the work in training camp and snatched it right back after missing Notre Dame’s first two games due to a broken collarbone suffered in training camp. That first game, a Sept. 21 loss to Georgia, Kmet had nine catches for 108 yards and a touchdown against a defense full of former five-star recruits or future draft picks. In 11 games, he totaled the third-best single-season output for a Notre Dame tight end since 2005 in terms of catches (43) and yards (515). It felt rather effortless. As quickly as he broke out, he was gone. He left for the draft with one year of eligibility left. Nagy, in a Saturday conference call with Chicago reporters, said he first watched Kmet a couple days after the Bears’ 2019 season ended. The need was clear then. No Bears tight end topped 100 receiving yards for the season, a mark of futility the franchise had not seen since 1970. “When the season ended, after all our player exit interviews, things slowed down for about 24 hours and for some crazy reason we went straight to the tape and started looking at some tight ends,” Nagy said. “Just coincidentally, he happened to be a guy we popped on and started to go with. We were joking that he’s like RoboCop in that he can block, catch, do a lot of good things.”