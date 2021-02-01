In trying to wash away a sour defeat Jan. 27 against Virginia Tech, Notre Dame coach Mike Brey gazed through a zoomed-out lens picture to try and re-inject some good vibes. Time to move on. Time to play 11 more games. And to him, time to still build on two prior wins that came before the loss to the Hokies. “We looked at it as, ‘We won two of three, let’s win three of four,’” Brey said after Notre Dame’s 84-58 win at Pitt on Saturday. “And we have a chance to win four of five. I actually said to flush Virginia Tech that we have a chance to win two in a row. You’re never supposed to look ahead, but let’s win two in a row. We’re trying anything.”

Prentiss Hubb and Notre Dame are 3-1 in the last four games. (ACC)

The Irish passed the more difficult half without much trouble in their disposal of the Panthers, their first win this year over a team currently above them in the ACC standings. In delivering their most complete game of the year, they added some intrigue and expanded possibilities into a previously vanilla season. There’s an expectation more games like Saturday’s will follow. Starting Tuesday. Up next is a home game against Wake Forest (5 p.m., ACCN), a rebuilding team under first-year coach Steve Forbes. KenPom projects the Demon Deacons (5-7, 2-7 ACC) to lose their remaining nine ACC games. Notre Dame is favored by 4.5 points.

That’s underselling desperate energy and some recent inspired play, though. Wake Forest’s losses are all against top-75 KenPom teams, and all but one against top-50 units. It’s also 2-1 in it its last three with wins over Pitt and Miami, with 28 combined three-pointers in the two games. “I think they feel really good about themselves, playing well coming off a win,” Brey said. Center Olivier Sarr, who gave Notre Dame fits in an 84-73 Deacons win last season, is no longer around. In turn and with Forbes’ arrival, their style of play has shifted to a perimeter-heavy, guard reliant attack. In ACC play, no one is taking a higher percentage of their shots from three-point range than Wake Forest’s 46.7. Any time the volume is there, large quantities of makes are a threat. “They can really shoot it,” Brey said. “They made 13 threes the other day. That’s what scares me the most, their ability to really get going from the three-point line.”

Wake Forest (5-7, 2-7 ACC) at Notre Dame (6-9, 3-6)