In-depth with AJ Harris: Where the Irish stand with the nation’s No. 1 CB

On Sept. 21, Phenix City (Ala.) Glenwood class of 2023 cornerback AJ Harris announced a top seven schools list of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

With scholarship offers from nearly 40 schools, cutting down his list was a quality-of-life decision.

“Schools were continuing to reach out that weren’t in my top 13, so I felt the need to make a top seven to make it clear these were the final schools I’m talking to,” said Harris, who ranks as the nation’s No. 11 player and No. 1 cornerback per Rivals.

On first glance, a player based in Alabama with southern powers on his short list may look like a long shot for the Fighting Irish to land, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.