In-depth with AJ Harris: Where the Irish stand with the nation’s No. 1 CB
On Sept. 21, Phenix City (Ala.) Glenwood class of 2023 cornerback AJ Harris announced a top seven schools list of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Ohio State.
With scholarship offers from nearly 40 schools, cutting down his list was a quality-of-life decision.
“Schools were continuing to reach out that weren’t in my top 13, so I felt the need to make a top seven to make it clear these were the final schools I’m talking to,” said Harris, who ranks as the nation’s No. 11 player and No. 1 cornerback per Rivals.
On first glance, a player based in Alabama with southern powers on his short list may look like a long shot for the Fighting Irish to land, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.
“What they can do for me in every aspect of life,” Harris said about why the Irish made his top group. “From the football to the academics, they’ll make sure I’m taken care of on and off the field.”
FAMILY FACTOR
Harris was born in California but moved to Germany when he was just five months old. His father, Daniel, served in the United States Army and was based in Germany until they moved to Columbus, Ga. when AJ was nine years old. Earlier this year, they moved across the Alabama-Georgia border to Phenix City, Ala. to be closer to AJ’s high school.
AJ can still speak a little German, too.
“I was surprised the other day with how much he remembered it when his mom was talking to him,” Daniel Harris said.
