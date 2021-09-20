In-depth with Major Everhart on Notre Dame official visit, recruitment

Major Everhart played a high school game on Friday night, flew up to Chicago early on Saturday morning for his official visit and made it back to Amarillo, Texas on Monday afternoon. It was a jam-packed weekend for Everhart and his family. Everhart was tired from his game Friday but got a jolt of energy once he stepped inside Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday afternoon before the Irish kicked off against Purdue. “Once I walked through the tunnel and looked up at the crowd, it woke me up. I had my eyes wide open. It was an amazing atmosphere – very electric and loud.” During the game, Everhart kept a close eye on Notre Dame’s offense, and while in meetings the following day, the staff spoked to him about how his skill set fits in and gave specific examples.

Everhart spent some time with Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly during his official visit.

“They were talking to me about Avery Davis and how they use him [as a slot receiver],” Everhart said. “They see me like that in the offense. They can also give me outside zone runs at running back like Kyren Williams and can motion me out.” With Saturday being about the game day experience, Sunday was more sit-down, in-depth meetings with various folks at Notre Dame, including head coach Brian Kelly, receivers coach Del Alexander, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, academic counselor Adam Sargent and strength and conditioning coach Matt Balis. “They’re all a bunch of great, genuine guys,” Everhart said. “I definitely clicked with them and understood how they’d use me in their program. I liked that too. “Coach Rees is the guy who called me up when they offered. We click really easy and understand each other. He’s a great guy and is awesome. “I was with Coach Del most of the time, and he’s just like Coach Rees. He keeps it real with you, and we had a great time together.” Everhart’s meeting with Kelly was memorable. “He ended up giving me my official scholarship paper to start off the conversation,” added Everhart. “We had a great talk – some things not even about football. It was a chill talk with me, him and my family. We like him very much.”

Notre Dame’s academic impact

Everhart spent time with Notre Dame’s three freshman wide receivers Deion Colzie, Lorenzo Styles Jr. and Jayden Thomas. They informed Everhart of something he didn’t previously know about Notre Dame. “They were telling me all about Notre Dame and how fun it is,” Everhart said. “The things that they told me were pretty surprising. The players don’t always room with other football players. I think that’s kind of a cool thing that no one really else does at other schools.” Some recruits look at this aspect as a negative, but others see it as a positive. Rooming with the regular student population allows for the younger football players to broaden their horizons and build friendships with people they probably would not have otherwise met.

“That’s a different twist, and when they explained the thought process behind it, that was something that really stood out to me,” Everhart’s father, Alonzo, added. The elder Everhart is a member of the Amarillo ISD school board. His family places a premium on academics, which makes Notre Dame even more intriguing. “I’m all about the academics and knowing the backing and support that’s set up for the graduates from Notre Dame is something that is very intriguing for me and my wife,” Mr. Everhart said.

What’s next in Everhart’s recruitment?