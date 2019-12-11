Per Football Scoop and multiple reports, offensive coordinator Chip Long and the Notre Dame football program are likely to part way. Long has been the offensive coordinator for the past three seasons for the Fighting Irish. During that span of time, the program has won 32 games and had six losses.

To Blue and Gold Illustrated’s knowledge, Long missed a recruiting visit to see 2021 running back Will Shipley last Friday and has not been out on the road all week, as was previously planned. The Notre Dame offense reached its peak of the Brian Kelly era this season, averaging 37.1 points per game, which ranks 13th among FBS teams.

The Fighting Irish offense averaged 31.4 PPG in 2018 and 34.2 PPG in 2017. Prior to Notre Dame, Long was the offensive coordinator at Memphis for the 2016 season. His longest coaching stint was with Arizona State from 2012-15, where he was the recruiting coordinator and tight ends coach. He also spent time with the Sun Devils in charge of special teams.