Notre Dame’s 2018 defense was one of the best in the country, but overall the unit wasn’t quite on the elite level of programs like Clemson and Alabama. From a pass defense standpoint the Irish were on that level, ranking 6th nationally in pass efficiency defense and 2nd in yards allowed per attempt. The Irish gave up just 10 passing touchdowns all season and finished 10th in passes defended.

Pro Football Focus ranked the Notre Dame pass rush as the 3rd best among all Power 5 teams last fall.

What kept the Irish from being a truly elite defense was its run defense, which ranked 36th in the nation while giving up 139.5 yards per game. Its 3.84 yards allowed per rush ranked 39th in the country. Playing a triple option school cannot be used as an excuse for those numbers. Clemson – the nation’s 4th best run defense last fall (No. 1 in yards per rush) – played three triple option teams in 2018.

Diving into the numbers it becomes clear where Notre Dame needs the biggest improvement when it comes to stopping the run. Notre Dame must get better interior play against the run.