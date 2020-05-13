As much as Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book tries to fight it, it is near impossible for him to avoid thoughts of what the 2020 college football season will look like. Will there be fans? If so, how full will the stadium be? What if the season doesn’t start on time? Even casual Fighting Irish fans are pondering such questions, so as a fifth-year senior with NFL aspirations, this thought exercise is certainly understandable. But when it comes down to it, at least from his perspective, the answer is simple: Book wants to compete, and it doesn’t matter who is watching.

“Whether there’s no fans or a hundred thousand fans, I want to be there and I just want to play,” Book said Tuesday on “The Fight,” Notre Dame’s fundraiser for COVID-19 relief efforts. “I know when I talk to all the guys in the team, they just want to play. We just want to have a season, but we understand it's safety first. We've got to keep everybody safe, and we know that we’ll be put into the right position, whatever that is. “I’ve thought about it a lot. I thought about what it would be like to run into Notre Dame Stadium with no fans. But I’m here to do it. This is my last season. I want to make the most of it.”

Book said he just “wants to play” this season, whether there are fans in the stadium or not. (Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports)

When it comes to avoiding such thoughts, it also doesn't help that Book is cooped up inside for much of the day, but his responsibilities to the team do help to keep him busy. Three times a week, he and the other Fighting Irish quarterbacks meet with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. Then the entire offense collectively meets once a week, where Rees installs new pieces of the Fighting Irish offense, just like he would do if the team were still in South Bend. Every Wednesday, head coach Brian Kelly addresses the team via Zoom. Book says Kelly has dramatically improved his virtual meeting skills since the start of the pandemic. “After the first day, he’s gotten a lot better,” Book said. “The first day he had some technical difficulties, but now he’s been doing great.”

Throughout his week, Rees also gives Book and the other quarterbacks quizzes pertaining to the offense, which may seem like an undesirable task for players already trying to focus on virtual course work, but according to Book this is what it takes for it to be business as usual. Still, no matter how much film Book watches or how often he meets with his teammates and coaches via Zoom, there is no denying the notion that being scattered across the country could be harmful to an offense that just lost two second-round draft picks in tight end Cole Kmet and wide receiver Chase Claypool. “As much as I wanted them all to come back because they’ve been so great for me and just for this whole entire offense, they’ve landed in great spots in the NFL, where I believe they’re going to have a lot of success,” Book said. “But it’s the next-man-in mentality. That’s college football, that’s Notre Dame. “We do a great job of recruiting the best players around the country and, after what I’ve seen just in one spring practice that we did get, we’ve got guys that are able to step up and that are going to have great years.” Claypool, in particular, will be difficult to replace. More than a third of Book’s 3,034 passing yards and 34 touchdowns came by way of receptions from the 6-4 wide receiver.