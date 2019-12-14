Outside of the Guglielmino Athletics Complex, Fighting Irish fans, the media and other university faculty members are still wrestling with what the loss of former offensive coordinator Chip Long will mean for the future of Notre Dame football. Who will the next coordinator be? Will the vacant position be filled from within? What qualities are important for the next person play-caller? Inside the program, it's almost guaranteed that these same questions are also on the minds of the coaching staff and players, who begin their preparation for Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl this morning.

Head coach Brian Kelly's decision on who to hire has a great impact on some players more than others, namely the quarterback, which works closely with whoever is making the calls on offense. So what is starting quarterback Ian Book, who has one year of eligibility remaining that he may or may not use, looking for in the next offensive coordinator at the University of Notre Dame?

"Just leadership; being a leader that everyone trusts in," said signal-caller shortly after winning the Offensive Player of the Year award at Echoes 2019 last night. "Someone all of us can go to and that's there for us and just going to put us in the right situation. Someone that we trust, especially as a quarterback, there's nothing better than when I know exactly what somebody is going to call and we're on the same page." On the surface, this may seem like a shot at Long, but it's not. Book says this also describes his relationship with his former OC, it's just unclear if their bond had diminished by the end. "I had that with coach Long as well," he said. "So whoever it may be, we'll develop that. It takes time." If Book does decide to come back in 2020, developing a harmonious relationship with the next offensive coordinator could be a whole lot easier if its someone he already respects both off and on the field.

It's no secret that Book has a close relationship with quarterbacks coach Tom Rees, who Book said after receiving the Offensive Player of the Year award is "the smartest coach that I've ever been taught by. He's taught me everything. He's more than just a coach to me. I look forward to one more game this season with coach Rees." Rees is, of course, rumored to be in line to take over the offensive coordinator position and will have an opportunity to audition for the role by calling plays against Iowa State. "It'd be a huge step for him," Book said. "I know he obviously wants to be an OC and head coach one day. It's one of his dreams. So I believe in him wholeheartedly. No doubt about it. I'd be extremely excited about it, but I know Coach Kelly, whatever he does, will put us in the right situation."

Does that mean an overhaul of how the offense is managed or will it be business as usual when the team has its first bowl practice this morning? "I don't think it's going to be this huge change," Book said. "Do we need anything different? Just keep doing what we're doing, playing for each other, trust that the coaches are going to get it right. Because they are. They're experienced. They know what's going on, and it's just about investing in what they have, and the game plan. "I'm extremely excited tomorrow to go out there and just execute what they want they want us to do." Still, no matter how enthusiastic Book feels about closing out the season with the current coaching staff, he knows that without Long he may not be in the position he is today. Long was the catalyst behind the decision for Book to take over as the Notre Dame starting quarterback four games into last season and replace incumbent starter Brandon Wimbush. Book then had a coming-out party in his first start against Wake Forest, throwing for 325 yards and scoring five total touchdowns. Except for missing the Florida State game in 2018 due to injury, he has been the starter at quarterback for Notre Dame ever since. "[Long is] the one that gave me my opportunity," Book said. "I haven't played a game here without him. I couldn't thank him enough. When he's the one that gave you your shot — your lifelong dream to play college football — you can't short that at all."

Award Winners at Echoes 2019