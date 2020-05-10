Ian Book has an accessible field, receivers to throw with, a weight room in his garage and custom quarterback quizzes from his offensive coordinator. The quarantined football player’s starter kit to staying sharp. Book, at home with his family in Northern California, throws three times per week with his former high school wide receivers, all at various stages of their college careers. He uses his home gym and the resistance bands sent by Notre Dame leads strength coach Matt Balis most days.

Ian Book has created a workout and throwing routine back home, and hears of the COVID-19 realities first-hand (Mike Miller/Blue & Gold)

“We have a good group of guys, still try to maintain the social distancing,” Book said on NBC Sports’ Distanced Training in April. “But we go and throw. I’ve been finding a routine. There are some guys going into the draft, guys still in high school and guys in college.” It’s an escape from the reason he’s three time zones away from South Bend in a spring that was supposed to be critical for him and Notre Dame's offense. Elsewhere at home, though, the COVID-19 realities are present. Book’s mother, Kim, is a nurse. His father, Rick, and brother, Nolan, work in law enforcement. While he trains, finishes classes and meets virtually with teammates, all of them are at work as first responders and essential workers in environments where the chances of exposure to the disease is increased. “We try not to talk about it that much,” Book said. “It’s obviously scary. My mom’s in the hospital seeing everything going on. She’s doing a good job not stressing the family out but at the same time letting us know how crazy a time it is. “Washing her hands like crazy. She’s got us in line, that’s for sure."

Book has his own group to keep in line – he’s one of 10 SWAT leaders for Notre Dame this offseason. He meets with the members of his team throughout the week to keep tabs on their progress in class, on voluntary workouts and making sure they can earn weekly points necessary. Opportunities for points are harder to come by with campus closed and everyone spread out, but Balis has put in ways to make sure they still exist. In usual circumstances, the punishment for failing to hit a weekly point quote is an early morning workout with Balis. It’s not possible now, but to think Balis isn’t keeping track of inadequate totals for later would be a risky assumption. “You have your guys. It’s your team,” Book said. “Keep them accountable, especially right now trying to do everything virtually, make sure they’re doing their workouts. Communicating and talking to each other, making sure everybody’s save. There are some wellness questionnaires we need to do every day. Everything’s still for points. We’re competing for points and trying to win.”