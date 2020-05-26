On Friday and Saturday, at a city park in the San Antonio suburb of Boerne, Texas, with a backdrop of pristine green grass and sunny weather, quarterback Ian Book was reunited with a Notre Dame pass-catcher on the practice field in senior tight end Brock Wright.

There, over the course of two days and three practice sessions, Book threw close to 600 balls, fine-tuning his mechanics with long-time private quarterback coach Will Hewlett, who is a member of QB Collective and has worked with the Fighting Irish signal-caller since he was a freshman in high school.

As Book worked on his mechanics, Wright ran a variety of routes. It was the first time they'd worked together since March 5, the date of the team’s first and only spring practice. While the focus was on Book’s development, Wright hails from Houston and made the three-hour drive for some much-needed quality time with his quarterback on the practice field.

“We're not going to spend time perfecting route running,” Hewlett said. “It's really about Ian working on individual skills that are gonna translate to his gameplay, but it's nice to have one of your teammates there, so you can build more of a rapport with and get on the same page. It worked out really well.”