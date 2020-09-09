Ian Book is used to doing on-field work in de facto bubble wrap, because no one gains anything from risking a needless friendly-fire injury at football’s most important position before the season even starts or during a game week. Every coach, teammate and fan’s worries are negligible when he wears a red non-contact jersey. Factor in a pandemic, and his entire routine – from practice to meetings to classes – becomes one continuous exercise keeping him out of harm’s way. It’s as if he’s painted head-to-toe in that same shade of red. A lineman drilling him to the turf is the least of Notre Dame’s concerns. The task at hand is keeping him free of any COVID-19 snags, whether it’s the disease itself or contact with someone who has it. Book is sacrificing any semblance of a normal college student’s life to ensure the Irish don’t lose a three-year starting quarterback a day or two before a game because he spent too much time around someone who tested positive. In this age of sports being played in bubbles, Book resides in his own unofficial one. It has brought him to within four days of Notre Dame’s season-opener against Duke without complication.

Notre Dame is being extra careful with its quarterback to ensure he's not caught in a COVID-19 protocol snafu. (Corey Bodden)

“I don’t do much,” Book said Tuesday in a Zoom teleconference. “I go home and I come straight here. I’m here early in the morning, I leave late at night, I’m wearing my mask with coach (Tommy) Rees all the time, wearing my mask with the other quarterbacks, always hand sanitizing. I would hate to miss a game for testing positive or being in a contact trace.” The latter can sometimes thin a position group more than a positive test could. The ACC’s contact tracing protocols require anyone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes to quarantine for 14 days. A positive test sends a player into isolation for 10 days. Position meetings, roommates and in-person classes are not conducive to avoiding close contact situations, even with masks. And nowhere would an instant trimming of an entire position group be more harmful than at quarterback. Notre Dame, though, has carefully kept Book distanced from potential virus snafus. All his classes are held via Zoom. He does not have a roommate. “We’re not concerned about it,” coach Brian Kelly said Monday. “We have Ian in a different situation where he is by himself. We keep him under wraps and will continue to do that.” Notre Dame has structured its position meetings to ensure players stay 6 feet apart, always masked up. In fact, Kelly said two contact tracing possibilities were brought to his attention earlier this summer but were diffused due to that setup. “Because of our 6-feet separation and wearing masks, we were disqualified from having to go through that,” Kelly said. “I applaud our coaches and their discipline for that, and our players.”