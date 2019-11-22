The Fighting Irish have very limited spots left in its 2020 class, but Henderson is the most important (and possibly the only) recruit left on the board.

Notre Dame extended a scholarship offer to Ramon Henderson in May, and the Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty defensive back has been a huge target for the Irish ever since.

Henderson, who ranks as the No. 49 recruit in California, is being pursued by other schools though. He took an official visit to Oklahoma in August and is fresh off a trip to Utah.

"It was really cool out there; I liked it a lot," the 6-foot-3, 180-pounder said about his Utah OV. "They had a lot to offer. Me and my mom went out there not expecting that much, but we came out happy. We had a fun time."