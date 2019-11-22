News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-22 10:27:25 -0600') }} football Edit

Huge Notre Dame Target Ramon Henderson Shares The Latest

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

Notre Dame extended a scholarship offer to Ramon Henderson in May, and the Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty defensive back has been a huge target for the Irish ever since.

The Fighting Irish have very limited spots left in its 2020 class, but Henderson is the most important (and possibly the only) recruit left on the board.

The latest on California defensive back Ramon Henderson.
The latest on California defensive back Ramon Henderson. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save Big On A BlueandGold.com Subscription And Get Free Gear Too (click here for details!)

Henderson, who ranks as the No. 49 recruit in California, is being pursued by other schools though. He took an official visit to Oklahoma in August and is fresh off a trip to Utah.

"It was really cool out there; I liked it a lot," the 6-foot-3, 180-pounder said about his Utah OV. "They had a lot to offer. Me and my mom went out there not expecting that much, but we came out happy. We had a fun time."

Henderson officially visited Notre Dame Sept. 28, and the feeling coming after that visit was that it would be just a matter of time before he'd commit to the Irish. But Henderson loved his trip to Utah, and he may take two more official visits.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}