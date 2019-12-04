News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-04 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Huge In-Home Visit Coming Up For 2020 DB Target Ramon Henderson

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

Notre Dame offered a scholarship to Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty defensive back Ramon Henderson on May 24, and ever since, he's been a priority target for the Fighting Irish coaching staff.

The Irish are looking to put its finishing touches on the 2020 class, and Notre Dame would love to complete its group of defensive backs with Henderson, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound two-way athlete.

Other schools haven't made it easy though, and Henderson has taken his time with the recruiting process.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly will see Ramon Henderson on Wednesday.
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly will see Ramon Henderson on Wednesday.

Tennessee, UCLA and Utah are in hot pursuit of Henderson, and his recruitment is going down to the wire.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}