Notre Dame offered a scholarship to Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty defensive back Ramon Henderson on May 24, and ever since, he's been a priority target for the Fighting Irish coaching staff.

The Irish are looking to put its finishing touches on the 2020 class, and Notre Dame would love to complete its group of defensive backs with Henderson, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound two-way athlete.

Other schools haven't made it easy though, and Henderson has taken his time with the recruiting process.