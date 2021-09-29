How two words transformed Notre Dame football defense into turnover machine

Two words are the reason for Notre Dame’s uptick in turnovers forced in the first half of the 2021 season: got gold.

That's the name of an offseason competition that turned this group of Fighting Irish defensive players into unabating ballhawks and frightening fumble forcers. But got gold became more than just a preseason game for Notre Dame.

It’s a mentality. A mindset. A motivating factor.

“I feel like it's a good technique,” sophomore cornerback Clarence Lewis said. “You've got to get takeaways, but it's also bringing a fun aspect to it. It's honestly like a friendly competition coach Freeman brought over.”