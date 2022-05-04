How ready is RB Gi'Bran Payne to contribute at Notre Dame?
At a Friday Night Lights youth camp Patrick McLaughlin put together during his first season as head football coach at Cincinnati La Salle High, an eighth-grader stood out from the crowd over and ov...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news