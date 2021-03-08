How QB Commit Steve Angeli Fits In To Notre Dame's Future Depth Chart
At this point, the presumption is Notre Dame 2022 quarterback commit Steve Angeli will arrive on campus at a time when the Irish are holding a competition for the starting job at his position.
If Wisconsin grad transfer Jack Coan starts this season – the most realistic option in advance of spring practice – the Irish will need to fill the job with a newcomer again in 2022.
It’d be a lot to ask of Angeli, a four-star recruit from Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic, to seriously challenge to be Notre Dame’s starting quarterback right away. Notre Dame hasn’t given a freshman quarterback extended action since 2010. The more likely outlook is that he sits behind a starter with multiple years of eligibility left.
Provided Coan wins the job this season, the primary contestants to be his replacement in 2022 look like they will be Tyler Buchner (a sophomore in 2022) Drew Pyne (junior) and Brendon Clark (senior with a fifth-year option). In theory, Angeli would begin his career fourth on the depth chart, at best, and perhaps fifth behind current freshman Ron Powlus III, a three-star recruit who was added as a late-minute 2021 signee in December.
