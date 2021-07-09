 How Notre Dame Football Visit Was 'A Big Deal' For 2023 OL Recruit Amir Herring
How Notre Dame Visit Was ‘A Big Deal’ For 2023 OL Recruit Amir Herring

Amir Herring didn’t have much time to sleep in June. That is, unless he got his shut-eye while his family was busy bustling around the country to take him to various college football summer camps.

Herring visited Notre Dame at the beginning of last month. Then he went to LSU. And Auburn. And Alabama. And Michigan, Penn State and Northwestern, too. The four-star class of 2023 offensive lineman from West Bloomfield (Mich.) High has a dozen or so scholarship offers so far.

Though Notre Dame is not yet one of them, Herring still thinks highly of the Irish.

“That was a really big deal for me and my family to make it down to South Bend,” Herring said.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting target Amir Herring
Herring, who Rivals lists as a four-star prospect, has interest in Notre Dame. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

West Bloomfield is a 45-minute drive from Ann Arbor, so Michigan is essentially Herring’s home-town school. That doesn’t mean he’s a lock to become a Wolverine, though, especially if the highly coveted Notre Dame offer eventually comes his way.

