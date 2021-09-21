How Notre Dame’s short-yardage identity has changed from 2020 — for now

At first glance, it looked like more of the same.

Facing a third-and-one from Florida State’s 37-yard line in the 2021 opener, Notre Dame lined up with three tight ends and junior running back Kyren Williams in the backfield. An obvious run formation on an obvious run down. It certainly was for Notre Dame a year ago.

Except graduate student quarterback Jack Coan dropped back and uncorked a downfield throw for senior wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. His pass fell into Austin’s outstretched arms on the goal line.