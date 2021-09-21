How Notre Dame’s short-yardage identity has changed from 2020 — for now
At first glance, it looked like more of the same.
Facing a third-and-one from Florida State’s 37-yard line in the 2021 opener, Notre Dame lined up with three tight ends and junior running back Kyren Williams in the backfield. An obvious run formation on an obvious run down. It certainly was for Notre Dame a year ago.
Except graduate student quarterback Jack Coan dropped back and uncorked a downfield throw for senior wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. His pass fell into Austin’s outstretched arms on the goal line.
It was the second Notre Dame deep-ball touchdown in a short-yardage spot that game. The Irish, a dominant rushing team in 2020, passed on trying to impose their will at the line of scrimmage. One wondered if it was a trend or simply a one-game anomaly – and what it said about Notre Dame’s 2021 offensive line.
Two more games have provided some clarity. Notre Dame’s offensive line is a veritable work in progress and a shaky run-blocking unit. The Irish have therein leaned on Coan and their passing attack to move the ball — even when the situation caters well to running.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news