How Notre Dame Is Evaluating Potential Year 1 Involvement For Tyler Buchner

Brian Kelly didn’t shoot it down Thursday, though he had the chance. Tommy Rees stopped short of squashing the idea Saturday, even after Notre Dame announced fifth-year senior Jack Coan as its starting quarterback just hours earlier. Notre Dame’s head coach and offensive coordinator may not have been overly convincing, but both left the door open for designing a package of plays for freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner. It’s more of an intriguing concept than it is a developed idea, but Buchner’s mobility and athleticism stood out in Thursday’s open practice and kept the curiosity alive. “Tyler has a little Mustang in him,” Rees said.

But is it enough to force Notre Dame’s hand and put him on the field? Will the Irish be comfortable taking snaps away from their newly minted starter who won the job because of his consistency? The answers rests in how Buchner progresses through the rest of camp. Buchner is a gifted runner, an element that’s not a cornerstone of Coan’s game. He can add an impactful dimension the Irish’s offense possessed the last three years with Ian Book, who ran for 1,517 yards on 4.2 yards per carry and 17 touchdowns in his career. Yet it’s not quite as simple as rolling him out there, fully unleashed. Notre Dame’s task right now is to improve Buchner’s feel for when to take off and when to hang in the pocket for an extra moment and look to throw. Kelly thinks he still has to room to grow there before designing a package for him can become a reality.

“There’s a difference between executing a package that utilizes his skill set vs. where he’s turning down throws and running haphazardly,” Kelly said. “If it was, ‘These are plays that are geared towards reading the pass and running, and that’s what he’s doing, yes.’ But we’re not there yet. I think we need a little bit more time.” In essence, it depends if the Mustang gets more comfortable with a harness. But not too taut of one. Notre Dame is not interested in harming Buchner’s improvisational skills, just as it didn’t want to bury Book’s. They were a weapon for Book and for Notre Dame. Book did, though, have moments of indecision and uncertainty in the pocket where he took off when it wasn’t advisable and left a throw on the field. It ultimately became less of a pattern as his career continued. Notre Dame is working through a similar teaching process with Buchner, who understandably has some learning to do. He started just 13 games in high school and had seasons wiped out due to injury and California’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner is a gifted athlete and runner for the position. (Chad Weaver | Blue & Gold)