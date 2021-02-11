There’s no need to regurgitate the specifics of the COVID times’ effects on football recruiting, but let’s just say it’s not ideal for evaluating quarterbacks. If there’s any position where an in-person viewing is a non-negotiable, it’s that one. Right now, though, it’s not an option. The pandemic wrench has altered recruitment of 2022 quarterbacks most of all. Many 2021 prospects were committed by March 2020. If not, they had at least played their juniors years and had opportunities to be seen. But the 2022 recruits were ending sophomore their years, many of their recruitments in their nascent stages.

Notre Dame sent its first 2022 quarterback offer to four-star Steve Angeli in August. (Rivals.com)

As the NCAA dead period has dragged on, some concessions had to be made. In August 2020, Notre Dame finally caved. It’s believed the Irish may have been the last Power Five team to extend their first 2022 quarterback offer. On Aug. 17, four-star Steve Angeli from Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic and four-star Gavin Wimsatt from Owensboro (Ky.) High School picked up Notre Dame offers. The Irish coaching staff had seen neither in person. There had to be a little uneasiness from Notre Dame offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees. Angeli wasn’t even his team’s starter as a sophomore, even though he had 14 offers before the Irish entered the mix. “There’s a big difference between evaluating on camera and evaluation in-person,” Rees said on National Signing Day. But not enough to justify remaining stubborn and waiting out a dead period. “The great thing right now is all of these kids are putting together pro day-type videos,” Rees said, “where it’s field-level, behind the quarterback, birds-eye view of the whole field and you’re able to see different angles of the throw. It almost gives you a live audition.”

Sure enough, Angeli and Wimsatt both sent workout videos to Notre Dame this summer. College coaches’ demand for them has increased as the dead period has lingered, said quarterback trainer Will Hewlett. They’re not a perfect replacement, but they can add to the evaluation. The Irish have since extended a third 2022 quarterback offer, to four-star Martin (Tenn.) Westview’s Ty Simpson. They’re also monitoring three-star Medina (Ohio) High quarterback Drew Allar, who has added Michigan, Indiana, Washington, Texas A&M and Kentucky to his offer list since late January. “These kids, their coaches and their trainers have done a wonderful job of understanding that, knowing that and being able to supplement it with workouts,” Rees said. “It’s not ideal, it’s not perfect. We have to work through it. You have to go a little bit with what you see on the tape and workouts. Trust how you can put them side-by-side and compare them. That’s when those intangible things start to differentiate one guy from the next.” And intangibles deep-dives aren’t hindered by the pandemic. They can be done over Zoom conversations with the quarterback prospect himself or on calls with his coaches. More pluses that can make one player stand out: strong reviews from opposing coaches and multi-sport participation. A Division I-level quarterback, theoretically, should be athletic enough to be in the rotation on his school’s basketball team, a starter on the baseball team or some other active role on another team.