How Notre Dame football DE Isaiah Foskey flashed versatility against FSU

It’s not often a rising college football junior gets to work out with who many deem to be the best defensive player in the NFL, but Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey did just that this past summer. Foskey spent 30 to 45 minutes with Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald. “It was a cool experience,” Foskey said. “It was surreal seeing him in person. You see him on TV and see how big he is, then you see him in person and he was way bigger than I could ever imagine. It was a great experience.”

It's saying something for Foskey to be starstruck by another player's physique. Foskey is 6-5, 260 pounds. Donald is 6-1, 280. Donald plays on the interior of the defensive line and Foskey plays on the outside, but the latter still picked the former's brain about technique and mindset. Why wouldn't he? “I asked him a lot of questions at the end of the work out,” Foskey said. “I already knew he was laser-focused during the workout. And I was too.” Foskey asked Donald how to game plan to beat opposing offensive tackles. “The stuff he was telling me was to simplify. Everything is simple,” Foskey said. “You come in with one or two moves and a counter off those moves. He does it so well. So I've been working on that. Trying to simplify my game. Try not to do anything spectacular for the look of it or a highlight or anything. If I do a good swipe, a chop, a good long-arm, I'm still going to get the tackle. I'm still going to get the game done.”

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald during his college days at Pittsburgh. (Photo by David Dermer/Diamond Images/Getty Images)

Did simplification work for Foskey in the Irish's season-opening victory over Florida State? “I would say so,” he said with a smile. The statistics would say so, too. Foskey had eight tackles, which was tied for second most on the team. He also had two sacks, nearly half of his entire total of 4.5 last season. Much has been made of Notre Dame's decision to switch to a three-man defensive front in the fourth quarter, and rightfully so. Florida State ran all over the Irish in the fourth frame en route to erasing an 18-point Notre Dame lead and forcing overtime. Something some fans might not have noticed in the fallout of the Irish losing its lead? Foskey played outside linebacker in the 3-3-5 formation Notre Dame employed. “I thought I did well in coverage and seeing the run blocks and the guards pulling and everything, but the game to me looked pretty slow because with my preparation I could see it and react to it,” Foskey said.

Foskey set career highs with eight total stops, two tackles for loss and two sacks against Florida State this past Sunday. (Robert Franklin/AP)