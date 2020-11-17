Trey Wertz and Mike Brey had a mutual understanding and agreement that Wertz would sit out this basketball season, as required by NCAA transfer rules. It’s best for him. Best for the team. Desired by both. Wertz, a transfer guard from Santa Clara, committed to Brey and Notre Dame in April with a willingness to sit this year and start his two remaining years of eligibility starting in 2021-22. Get stronger. Get acclimated. Start on the track toward earning an MBA. Notre Dame had a fine backcourt infrastructure as it stood.

Notre Dame has submitted a waiver to get Trey Wertz eligible to play this year. (Young Kwak, Associated Press)

Then COVID-19 continued its grasp on the world and college athletics, throwing nails on the road to starting and completing a successful basketball season. In turn, team need dictated it’s best for Notre Dame to have Wertz available this year. Notre Dame needed a case to submit to the NCAA for a waiver to play immediately. Brey, with the help of Notre Dame compliance director Brent Moberg, devised a pitch. The crux of it: teams should have all the help they can get this year to combat inevitable player absences due COVID-19. All hands on deck, as Brey put it. Not just for Notre Dame. But for every team. All 340-plus teams playing Division I basketball are going to need the help. “I don’t know why anyone on my roster would be ineligible in a COVID season,” Brey said earlier this month. “Trey Wertz could be my seventh man one night if we’re going to play NC State and we wouldn’t have to cancel the game. If he’s ineligible under the residency rules, I might have to cancel a game if I have guys who test positive or are in quarantine.”