How Marcus Freeman showed he's 'all in on Notre Dame' at Irish hockey game

SOUTH BEND — Moments after receiving a standing ovation that lasted over one minute at Compton Family Ice Arena, Marcus Freeman made his way to the TV booth for a short interview during the first intermission. Freeman was asked who he was rooting for in the hockey game — Notre Dame or the visitors. Seems like a silly question for someone who was officially named Notre Dame's head football coach roughly 12 hours earlier. That is, until you remember Freeman played at and graduated from Ohio State. The Buckeyes were in the building in South Bend for Friday night's Big 10 tilt on the ice. Freeman's answer to the NBCSN broadcaster's question was exactly what you'd expect from someone wearing a blue and gold Fighting Irish hockey sweater with a pair of navy blue chino pants and bright white Vans. "I'm all in on Notre Dame," Freeman said. "I've been all in on Notre Dame from the minute I stepped on this campus. You can't help but embrace this special place. Notre Dame will change you if you let it. That's why I'm thrilled to be the head coach here."

Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman is interviewed during a Fighting Irish hockey game. (Notre Dame Athletics)

Freeman sat with his family in section 118. The only time he left his seats through the first two periods was to do his interview. Otherwise, he seemed totally locked into the game even though Ohio State jumped out to a 4-1 lead through 40 minutes. Locked into the game. What else have the Irish come to expect from Freeman? "We are going to be the most competitive football team Notre Dame has ever put on the field," Freeman said. "I look forward. to seeing that kind of growth. We're a really, really good football team. In this culture, we're going to continue to enhance that."

Freeman laid out three key characteristics he's looking for from the Irish with himself at the helm; a "challenge everything mentality", "unit strength" and "competitive spirit." But even though he's been in South Bend for 11 months as the Irish's defensive coordinator, those things will take some time to truly manifest to the fullest extent. Freeman hadn't even completed one full day as Notre Dame's head football coach at the time of his first intermission interview, after all. He said he'll remember the "humbling" moment he walked through the door and jumped into the arms of his players for the first time as the man in charge for the rest of his life.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYXJjdXMgRnJlZW1hbiBsb29rcyBnb29kIGluIHRoYXQgTm90cmUg RGFtZSBqZXJzZXkgZG9lc27igJl0IGhlLCBJcmlzaCBmYW5zPyA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRTVRMU1kN3dQQSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0U1 UTFNZDd3UEE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVHlsZXIgSG9ya2EgKEB0Ymhvcmth KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3RiaG9ya2Evc3RhdHVz LzE0NjY5MzUyMjU4Njc1NDI1Mjg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVj ZW1iZXIgNCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK