How Many Wins Will Notre Dame Football Have? Forecasting The Irish's Record

There's a lot that goes into a college football season. Hours spent on the practice fields. Hours spent in the weight room. Hours spent studying film. Hours upon hours of sacrifice. In the end, most coaches and players deem it all to be worth it. The experiences last a lifetime. So too, though, do the two numbers next to a team's name at the end of the year. Everything a team does culminates in a win/loss record. The BlueandGold.com staff finishes up a week of roundtable debates by answering the following question: What will Notre Dame's record be after the 2021 regular season?

Mike Singer: I predicted an 11-1 record for Notre Dame in our 2021 Football Preview issue of Blue & Gold Illustrated this summer, and I’m sticking with that. To be honest, I don’t know where the loss will occur. But between non-home games against Florida State, Wisconsin, Virginia Tech and Stanford and hosting Cincinnati, USC and North Carolina, I think there will be a loss somewhere. This regular season schedule doesn’t have a game going into where Notre Dame is clearly the underdog. In the past couple of seasons, Notre Dame was not expected to defeat either Georgia or Clemson (before Trevor Lawrence was ruled out due to COVID-19). The Irish are considered a slight underdog against Wisconsin right now, but when looking at the contest in the preseason, it seems like a coin-flip. Otherwise, the only other game Notre Dame isn’t favored is in North Carolina, as the early odds are that it’s a pick-em. Predicting 11-1 is favorable for the Irish, as my colleagues in our aforementioned Football Preview see a two-loss team. But Brian Kelly’s teams get up for lesser opponents and rarely see an “upset special,” even if it means getting an ugly win. I like this Notre Dame team to win 11 games.

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly is searching for a fifth-straight double-digit win season. (Bill Panzica)

Patrick Engel: I have picked 10-2 previously. I’ll stick with it. ESPN’s recently released FPI projections are similar to my thinking. FPI has Notre Dame’s projected win total at 9.1 despite it pegging the Irish as a favorite in every game. Early betting lines have the Irish as underdogs only to Wisconsin. Some sports books see the Oct. 30 meeting with North Carolina as a pick ‘em, while others have Notre Dame as a small favorite. It’s plausible the Irish are a favorite at kickoff of every game. No matter if the Irish are favored in all 12 or 10, they will be playing a few coin-flip games. FPI points that out despite its formula giving the Irish the edge. But it still predicts two losses. Notre Dame is good enough win most of its toss-up games or close games. All of them? That’s hard to do. I can’t pinpoint one game I’m sure they’ll lose, but you can look at several and, 1) see how a defeat could happen, and 2) have a hard time picturing an Irish blowout win.

Former Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan is in his first season as Notre Dame's starter. (Jake Kocorowski)