Why Notre Dame football quarterbacks Jack Coan, Tyler Buchner can coexist

Jack Coan saw the same thing everyone else did. Notre Dame true freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner was undoubtedly a key cog in the Fighting Irish's 32-29 victory over Toledo last Saturday. "He helped us move the ball," said Coan, Notre Dame's graduate senior starting quarterback. "He did an unbelievable job running the ball and even the few passes he had too. He's just an amazing playmaker, amazing quarterback. He definitely helped us win. I'm so happy he helped us."

It became clear in the Toledo game that as well as Coan has thrown the ball through two games (47-of-68 (69.1%), 605 yards, six touchdowns, two interceptions) he's still going to be subbed out from time to time for Buchner, who made his collegiate debut against the Rockets. It isn't because the Notre Dame coaching staff thinks Buchner is a better option than Coan. It's because head coach Brian Kelly, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and, yes, even Coan himself realize Buchner gives the Irish offense something the veteran starter can't. Buchner was brought in because Notre Dame had -1 rushing yard through the first quarter. The Irish piled up 81 rushing yards on Buchner's first drive. He had 37 of them. "It was extremely important," Coan said. "We definitely needed a spark at that time. He certainly brought that. He made some huge plays down the field, helping us move the ball. He definitely helped us win. I'm thankful for that."

Notre Dame quarterbacks Jack Coan (left) and Tyler Buchner (right) seem poised to share snaps going forward. (Chad Weaver/BGI)

Coan said in all his years as a starting quarterback he's never had to sub in and out with another signal caller. Coan still played 62 snaps to Buchner's 19, but that's more in-and-out than he's ever had to deal with. In unselfish fifth-year senior form, he said he's perfectly fine with the change. "Honestly, it wasn't that difficult," Coan said. "I sort of just came in and felt like I picked up where I left off. I just tried to do my job and make the right decisions." Coan isn't stupid. Pretty smart, in fact. There was a plan in place for Buchner to get some snaps in the game, and Coan knew when Notre Dame had zero semblance of a running game Buchner's time was coming. He could sense it every time thereafter, too. "I'm always thinking about the game and situations that are going on," Coan said. "I knew at some point he was going to come in. Once I saw him have success and have success over and over again, I knew it was going to become more a part of the game. It worked out great."

Notre Dame graduate senior quarterback Jack Coan congratulates freshman Tyler Buchner. (Chad Weaver/BGI)