Why Notre Dame football quarterbacks Jack Coan, Tyler Buchner can coexist
Jack Coan saw the same thing everyone else did.
Notre Dame true freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner was undoubtedly a key cog in the Fighting Irish's 32-29 victory over Toledo last Saturday.
"He helped us move the ball," said Coan, Notre Dame's graduate senior starting quarterback. "He did an unbelievable job running the ball and even the few passes he had too. He's just an amazing playmaker, amazing quarterback. He definitely helped us win. I'm so happy he helped us."
It became clear in the Toledo game that as well as Coan has thrown the ball through two games (47-of-68 (69.1%), 605 yards, six touchdowns, two interceptions) he's still going to be subbed out from time to time for Buchner, who made his collegiate debut against the Rockets.
It isn't because the Notre Dame coaching staff thinks Buchner is a better option than Coan. It's because head coach Brian Kelly, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and, yes, even Coan himself realize Buchner gives the Irish offense something the veteran starter can't.
Buchner was brought in because Notre Dame had -1 rushing yard through the first quarter. The Irish piled up 81 rushing yards on Buchner's first drive. He had 37 of them.
"It was extremely important," Coan said. "We definitely needed a spark at that time. He certainly brought that. He made some huge plays down the field, helping us move the ball. He definitely helped us win. I'm thankful for that."
Coan said in all his years as a starting quarterback he's never had to sub in and out with another signal caller. Coan still played 62 snaps to Buchner's 19, but that's more in-and-out than he's ever had to deal with.
In unselfish fifth-year senior form, he said he's perfectly fine with the change.
"Honestly, it wasn't that difficult," Coan said. "I sort of just came in and felt like I picked up where I left off. I just tried to do my job and make the right decisions."
Coan isn't stupid. Pretty smart, in fact. There was a plan in place for Buchner to get some snaps in the game, and Coan knew when Notre Dame had zero semblance of a running game Buchner's time was coming.
He could sense it every time thereafter, too.
"I'm always thinking about the game and situations that are going on," Coan said. "I knew at some point he was going to come in. Once I saw him have success and have success over and over again, I knew it was going to become more a part of the game. It worked out great."
Notre Dame has 65 carries for 136 yards (2.1 yards per carry) as a team through two games without factoring in Buchner's seven carries for 68 yards. Buchner has exactly one-third of the entire team's rushing output, and he has played less than 20 snaps.
There's reason to believe Buchner is more than just lightning in a bottle. When he enters the game, opposing defenses have to account for his arm and legs. He completed all three of his passing attempts for 78 yards and a touchdown.
Buchner makes it easier for the running backs to get going, too. Coan can't quite give Notre Dame what Buchner does on zone reads and run-pass options (RPOs). The two quarterbacks have entirely different skill sets.
Buchner is a threat to throw, run or give to junior Kyren Williams or sophomore Chris Tyree on any given play. Coan's bread and butter is settling into the pocket and delivering strikes to sophomore tight end Michael Mayer, senior wide receiver Kevin Austin and the rest of the Irish's pass catchers. He's going to continue to do that, just as Buchner is going to continue to operate the offense in his own way.
No, this is not a true two-quarterback system. Coan is still the starter, and he's going to receive most of the reps. But Buchner's upside is undeniable. He's going to get his chances too.
"It's something that will be in the game plan this week and we'll talk about," Coan said. "I'm excited to see him play."
