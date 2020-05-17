Ian Book’s preseason praise keeps growing. Book was ranked the No. 5 quarterback in college football on Sporting News’ list of the top 25 players at the position heading into the 2020 season, compiled by SN college football writer Bill Bender. “Book opted to return for his senior season, and he will add to his total of 57 career touchdowns with the Irish,” Bender wrote, “Book is 20-3 as a starter, a record that is underappreciated given the pressure of playing that position at Notre Dame under Brian Kelly.”

Ian Book was No. 5 on Sporting News' list of the top 25 quarterbacks in college football. (BGI/Bill Panzica)

Landing that high isn’t exactly surprising. Book has been in or just outside the top 10 in early 2020 Heisman odds. He is returning for this third year as a starter at Notre Dame when Notre Dame is expected to be a nationally relevant team and a threat to win 10 games once again. He threw the most touchdown passes (34) in a single season from a Notre Dame quarterback since Brady Quinn in 2006. Those 57 career touchdown throws are sixth among active college football players, behind UCF’s McKenzie Milton (72), Texas’ Sam Ehlinger (68), Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence (66), SMU’s Shane Buchele (64) and Memphis’ Brady White (61). Every one of those quarterbacks appeared on SN’s list, and Book is ahead of all but Ehlinger and Lawrence. Of that group, only Lawrence has thrown fewer interceptions than Book’s 17. Even though few active quarterbacks can match his career production, 2020 feels like a year where Book still has something to prove or another level everyone (including himself) feels he can reach. There were a few regression signs. Book’s completion percentage went down by eight points. He did not impress in Notre Dame lost its two highest-profile games last year and had four games with a Pro Football Focus grade below 60. There were plays he left on the field. He’s considered at best a late-round draft pick right now.

Any ranking of college quarterbacks could reasonably move Book down a few spots. There’s also a case to put him in the top five. It depends what you look at and what you value. Book has 6,118 career yards, eight rushing touchdowns and has completed 63.5 percent of his throws on 7.8 yards per attempt. He had the second-lowest sack rate (9.3 percent) of all qualified quarterbacks last year, according to Sports Info Solutions. Pro Football Focus gave him a 77.9 passing grade in 2019. Here’s a quick rundown of the rest of the quarterbacks in the top 10 of SN’s list and how Book compares to each. It’s worth noting Book has faced three of the top 10 quarterbacks in SN’s rankings and four of the top 20 head-to-head. Notre Dame won all four games. Lawrence will be added to the list this year when Clemson plays the Fighting Irish in November. Book is also one of 11 quarterbacks in SN’s top 25 with at least two years’ starting experience.

Trevor Lawrence (No. 1) Career numbers: 6,945 yards, 65.6 comp. %, 66 TD, 12 INT, 8.6 YPA, 728 rush yards, 10 TD 2019 PFF grade: 91.0 overall Class: Junior Starts: 26 Lawrence has lost one game in his two years as Clemson’s starter: the 2020 national championship vs. LSU. Justin Fields, Ohio State (No. 2) Career numbers: 3,601 yards, 67.4 comp. %, 45 TD, 3 INT, 9.2 YPA, 750 rush yards, 14 TD 2019 PFF grade: 91.5 Class: Junior Starts: 14 Fields transferred from Georgia and led the country with a 41-3 touchdown-interception ratio in 2019. Sam Howell, North Carolina (No. 3) Career numbers: 3,641 yards, 61.4 comp. %, 38 TD, 7 INT, 8.6 YPA, 1 rushing TD 2019 PFF grade: 83.9 Class: Sophomore Starts: 13 Howell won UNC’s job out of camp and set the NCAA true freshman record with 38 touchdown passes. Sam Ehlinger (No. 4) Career numbers: 8,870 yards, 63.2 comp. %, 68 TD, 22 INT, 8.0 YPA, 1,526 rushing yards, 25 TD 2019 PFF grade: 90.1 Class: Senior Starts: 33 Ehlinger has been a starter since his freshman season and is the only player on the list with at least 4,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards.