How Fiesta Bowl gives Notre Dame freshman RB Audric Estime big opportunity

Life without Kyren Williams is a foreign concept. Newly named Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman doesn’t know what it’s like. Graduate student quarterback Jack Coan doesn’t know what it’s like. Heck, sophomore running back Chris Tyree doesn’t even know what it’s like. For two straight seasons — 24 straight games — No. 23 was a staple of the Notre Dame offense. And now the No. 5 Fighting Irish (11-1) are without him in their biggest game of the season, Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl against No. 9 Oklahoma State (11-2) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (1 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Williams opted out of the Fiesta Bowl to prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft. He ran 415 times for 2,127 yards and 27 touchdowns over the last two seasons. Notre Dame will play a game without him for the first time since the 2019 Camping World Bowl. The good news for Notre Dame? Williams made everyone around him better. “There’s a wave of consistency that you have to have as an every-down back,” Tyree said. “I have learned that as I played with Kyren and just being in the room with him. He has a lot of great habits that set the standard for what we have to do in the future. “And honestly, just learning from him and just being in the room with him, I'm pretty confident in myself and the other guys with me.” Williams was a true freshman the last time he didn’t contribute in a blue and gold uniform on game day. He redshirted with Tony Jones Jr., Jafar Armstrong and C’Bo Flemister all ahead of him on the depth chart. Williams’ early departure from the program has opened an avenue for two current true freshmen to accomplish something Williams didn’t have the chance to: play a significant role in a significant bowl game in year one at Notre Dame.

Freshman Logan Diggs had already been trending toward that opportunity with Williams still in the lineup. He blossomed into Williams’ backup when Tyree was sidelined with turf toe, an injury he said he wouldn’t wish on his worst enemy. Fellow freshman Audric Estime, though, only recorded carries in one game during the regular season. Had Williams not opted out, Estime probably wouldn't be in line for much action on offense against the Cowboys. But the dynamic has gone from central star to running back by committee, and Estime fits firmly into that group despite totaling just six carries compared to the 92 split between Tyree (50) and Diggs (42). The sample size is incredibly small and only came against one opponent (Georgia Tech), but Estime’s 10.2 yards per carry average is the best on the team among running backs. “He’s going to have an opportunity to make an impact,” Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said. “You saw him play well in some limited snaps down the stretch here. And we want to see that moving forward with the first group and going against the first defense.”

Estime could have a career game against Oklahoma State. (Chad Weaver/BGI)