How far did Notre Dame football rise in the polls after wild weekend?

Notre Dame football rose in the Coaches and Associated Press Polls for the third straight week.

The Fighting Irish (8-1) went into last week's slate of games ranked No. 8 in both polls. They emerged from a wild weekend of upsets ranked No. 7 in both polls. Michigan State (8-1) fell behind the Irish after getting upset by Purdue.

Of course, these two polls don't have much bearing on what will happen on Tuesday when the second set of College Football Playoff rankings are released. Notre Dame was ranked No. 10 in the first CFP rankings of the season last week.