How 28 Notre Dame football transfers have fared with their 2021 teams

Notre Dame faced a former player four times in 12 regular-season games this year. Three were starters – guard Dillan Gibbons (Florida State), linebacker Jonathan Jones (Toledo) and wide receiver Michael Young Jr. (Cincinnati). The other, safety Derrik Allen (Georgia Tech), played a few snaps as a reserve. Those four make up 14 percent of the former Golden Domers on FBS rosters this season. All told, there are 28. Some were starters. Others were backups who ranged from role players to invisible. Here’s a look at how all 28 fared this year, sorted by original Notre Dame recruiting class. Their years at Notre Dame are in parentheses.

2015 CLASS

Micah Dew-Treadway, DT, Minnesota (Played at Notre Dame from 2015-18)

Dew-Treadway used the COVID-19 blanket waiver to play a seventh season of college football. He has started three of 12 games and made 16 tackles (2.0 for loss) in 335 snaps. Minnesota (8-4) plays in the Dec. 28 Guaranteed Rate Bowl against West Virginia.

Elijah Taylor, DT, Tulsa (2015-17)

Taylor transferred to Tulsa from Eastern Kentucky this offseason for his seventh year. He has started twice and made 19 tackles (3.0 for loss) with two sacks in 245 snaps. Tulsa (6-6) plays in the Myrtle Beach Bowl Dec. 20 against Old

2016 CLASS

Spencer Perry, DB, Alabama A&M (2016)

Perry is on his fourth school: Notre Dame, South Alabama, Northern Iowa and now FCS Alabama A&M. He made 12 tackles this year for Bulldogs, who went 7-3.

D.J. Morgan, LB, UConn (2016-18)

Morgan appeared in seven games and made 18 tackles (168 snaps) this year, with one pass breakup. He was a rotation player in 2019 and did not play in 2020 due to UConn cancelling its season.

Deon McIntosh, RB, Washington State (2016-17)

McIntosh is Washington State’s second-leading rusher, with 532 yards on 111 carries (4.8 yards per rush) and three touchdowns. He added 14 catches for 108 yards and a score. Washington State plays in the Sun Bowl Dec. 31 against Miami.

Jonathan Jones, LB, Toledo

Jones was Toledo’s leading tackler, with XXX stops, and started XXX of XXX games. He had four tackles and one sack in the Sept. 11 loss to Notre Dame.

2017 CLASS

Dillan Gibbons, OG, Florida State (2017-20)

Gibbons played in 11 games and started all of them at left guard. He played 704 snaps, with zero sacks and 13 pressures allowed. He allowed two pressures in the opener against Notre Dame.

Jafar Armstrong, WR, Illinois (2017-20)

Armstrong played in one game, with no catches. He entered the transfer portal in early December to use his final season of eligibility elsewhere.

Kofi Wardlow, DE, Charlotte (2017-20)

Wardlow played in 13 games, starting seven. He made 21 tackles (2.0 for loss) with one sack in 416 snaps.

Former Notre Dame linebacker Jordan Genmark Heath is UCLA's second-leading tackler this year. (Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports)

Jordan Genmark Heath, LB, UCLA (2017-19)

Genmark Heath has started 12 games and is UCLA’s second-leading tackler, with 55 stops (4.5 for loss). He has 3.5 sacks, two pass breakups and an interception in 594 snaps. UCLA (8-4) plays in the Dec. 28 Holiday Bowl vs. No. 18 North Carolina State.

Michael Young Jr., WR, Cincinnati (2017-19)

Young has 24 catches for 298 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games (421 snaps). He caught four passes for 36 yards against Notre Dame in the Bearcats’ win. No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0) plays No. 1 Alabama in the College Football Playoff on New Year’s Eve.

C.J. Holmes, S, Kent State (2017)

A running back at Notre Dame and Penn State, Holmes is a safety for Kent State. In 12 games (four starts), Holmes has 40 tackles (0.5 for loss) and one pass breakup. He has played 422 snaps. Kent State (7-6) plays in the Dec. 21 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl against Wyoming.

2018 CLASS

Ja'Mion Franklin, DT, Duke (2018-20)

Franklin played all 13 games as a rotational defensive tackle. He made 14 tackles (1.5 for loss) in 219 snaps.

Former Notre Dame linebacker Ovie Oghoufo had 5.5 tackles for loss this year for Texas. (Chuck Burton/AP)

Ovie Oghoufo, LB, Texas (2018-20)

Oghoufo tied for second on the team with 5.5 tackles for loss, to go with 2.0 sacks, 14 pressures and 42 total tackles in 523 snaps. He was a stand-up rusher and off-ball linebacker. He played 13 games, with five starts. Oghoufo has announced he will return for the 2022 season.

Micah Jones, WR, Illinois State (2018-20)

Jones played seven games, catching two passes for 14 yards. Illinois State went 4-7.

Jack Lamb, LB, Colorado (2018-20)

Lamb played 10 games, with one start, making 18 tackles in 177 snaps. He returned a fumble 88 yards for a touchdown in a win over Washington.

Jahmir Smith, RB, Appalachian State (2018-20)

Smith has 19 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown in five games.

Phil Jurkovec, QB, Boston College (2018-19)

Jurkovec has played and started six games, completing 54.2 percent of his passes (52-of-96) for 914 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions. He missed six games due to a wrist injury. Boston College (6-6) plays in the Military Bowl Dec. 27 against East Carolina. Jurkovec announced he is coming back for a fifth season in 2022, which means he has a chance to make his Notre Dame Stadium return when the Eagles visit Nov. 19.

Luke Jones, OL, Arkansas (2018)

Jones played in 12 games, with most of his action coming on special teams. He saw time on offense in five games, totaling 51 snaps. No. 21 Arkansas (8-4) plays Penn State in the Jan. 1 Outback Bowl.

Noah Boykin, DB, UMass (2018)

Boykin played in six games, making 16 tackles and breaking up four passes.

Derrik Allen, DB, Georgia Tech (2018)

Allen played in 10 games, making four tackles. He totaled 133 defensive snaps, with 11 of them in the game at Notre Dame.

2019 CLASS

John Olmstead, OG, Lafayette (2019)

Olmstead played in four games, starting all of them at guard. Lafayette went 3-8.

Isaiah Rutherford, CB, Arizona (2019-20)

Rutherford played in eight games, starting seven, before missing the final four due to injury. He made 17 tackles (2.0 for loss) with two pass breakups in 390 defensive snaps. He allowed catches on 11 of 22 targets for 199 yards and two touchdowns.

Kendall Adbur-Rahman, WR, Western Kentucky (2019-20)

Adbur-Rahman played four games and 29 offensive snaps, with no catches.

2020 CLASS

Jordan Johnson, WR, UCF (2020)

Johnson has played four games and 33 offensive snaps, with no catches. UCF (8-4) plays Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl Dec. 23.

Jay Brunelle, WR, Yale (2020)

Brunelle did not catch a pass this year for Yale, which went 5-5.

2021 CLASS

Devin Aupiu, DE, UCLA (spring 2021)