Notre Dame has convinced one of its recent transfer portal entrants to return to the program. Rising senior safety Houston Griffith pulled his name out of the transfer portal Friday, Rivals has confirmed. Griffith entered his name the transfer portal Jan. 4, three days after Notre Dame’s season ended. When the Irish hired Marcus Freeman as defensive coordinator, though, he began recruiting Griffith to stay, along with head coach Brian Kelly. Now back with the team, the No. 43 overall player in the 2018 Rivals250 is expected to compete for a starting job, likely at the open safety spot next to Kyle Hamilton.

Griffith is changing course and will return to the Fighting Irish instead of transferring. (Twitter)

Illinois, Georgia and Oklahoma were among those who had expressed strong interest in Griffith after he entered the portal. Griffith totaled 14 tackles (1.0 for loss) in 12 games this season as a backup safety and occasional sub-package player. He started early season games against South Florida and Florida State due to injuries and absences. Griffith began 2020 fall camp in the competition to start next to Hamilton, but sixth-year senior Shaun Crawford earned the job after he slid over from cornerback. Griffith spent most of his time on defense in nickel and dime packages, supplementing primary nickel back DJ Brown. He was also a special teams fixture. A mid-year enrollee and Notre Dame’s highest-ranked recruit in 2018, Griffith frequently saw the field as a freshman. His 197 snaps as a rookie were the most of any 2018 signee that year. He was the primary nickel back after Crawford tore his ACL that fall.