Hot shooting, second-half surge carry Irish to road win at Louisville

Notre Dame made its first 10 shots from the field and its first six from the arc, but it was a 17-2 run midway through the second half that Louisville had no answer for in an 82-70 Irish road win on Saturday.

Blake Wesley led four ND players in double figures with 22 points. Paul Atkinson Jr. and Dane Goodwin each scored 13, while Prentiss Hubb added 12. The Irish (12-6, 5-2 ACC) finished with season highs in field-goal percentage (63%) and 3-point-shooting (65%), and were one shy of their season high in 3-pointers made, with 15.

Notre Dame is now half a game out of first place in the ACC standings behind co-leaders Florida State and Miami.

Jerod West led Louisville (11-8, 5-4) with 14 points. The Cardinals had won six straight in the series coming into Saturday.

The Irish trailed 45-38 at the half and were still down three, 62-59, when they surged ahead for good with the 17-2 run that gave them a 76-64 command.

Next up for Notre Dame is a Wednesday night home game with NC State (10-10, 3-6).

BOX SCORE