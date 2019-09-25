Hot Board: The Latest On 2020 Notre Dame Targets
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have 17 commitments in its 2020 recruiting class, and there are very limited spots remaining in the class.
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer breaks down who the names left on the board are, who the Irish staff is interested in but hasn't offered, and who has been removed from the last previous Hot Board update in August.
HOT BOARD KEY
Hot: Commitment watch
Warmer: Very high interest, nearing commitment watch
Warm: Mild interest, needs more development
Cold: Long shot/not very involved
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news