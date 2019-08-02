Brian Kelly and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have 17 commitments in its 2020 recruiting class and just have a couple of spots left to fill. Who are the top names to know left on the board?

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insiders EJ Holland and Mike Singer bring you the very latest on Notre Dame's remaining targets in the 2020 class.

Sign up today to get 50% off an annual membership plus a FREE digital copy of the 2019 Notre Dame Football Preview magazine!