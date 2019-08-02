Hot Board: Where Notre Dame Stands With 2020 Targets
Brian Kelly and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have 17 commitments in its 2020 recruiting class and just have a couple of spots left to fill. Who are the top names to know left on the board?
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insiders EJ Holland and Mike Singer bring you the very latest on Notre Dame's remaining targets in the 2020 class.
Sign up today to get 50% off an annual membership plus a FREE digital copy of the 2019 Notre Dame Football Preview magazine!
HOT BOARD KEY
Hot: Commitment watch
Warmer: Very high interest, nearing commitment watch
Warm: Mild interest, needs more development
Cold: Long shot/not very involved
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news