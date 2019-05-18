In just his sophomore season, TreVeyon Henderson did just about everything for the Hopewell High School football team, contributing at a high level in several different ways. The class of 2021 athlete helped lead the Blue Devils to a 9-2 and record and rushed for 312 yards and five touchdowns on just 30 carries. He caught 11 passes for 177 yards and three scores. On defense, Henderson recorded 64 tackles, nine for loss, one sack, three interceptions, one fumble recovery. He also contributed in the return game and took a kickoff back to the house. "He plays everywhere on the field for us," Hopwell head coach Ricky Irby said. "He plays safety, we'll roll him down in the box and play him at linebacker some, we'll play him at corner, which might be what his position is on defense at the next level, he plays special teams for us, and returns kicks and does kick coverage. "Offensively, he plays receiver and running back. We even put him at quarterback for us. He does a lot for us and is a very versatile kid.

"The thing I loved about his [2018 season] was his best games were in the biggest games for us. The better the team, the bigger he played. That's the competitiveness in him; he wants to win every rep."

Henderson's elite athleticism has impressed college coaches, as the 5-foot-11, 185-pounder is up to 15 offers and his recruitment has blown up this spring. Off the field, Henderson is just as impressive.

"He's a super high character kid," continued Irby. "He has extremely strong work ethic. He loves to workout. He loves football ... If you don't love the game, it's going to show. He's very driven and motivated to be the best he can be at whatever he does." Henderson has an older brother who plays running back at Indiana in Ronnie Walker. "Ronnie has been a big influence on Tre," Irby said. "Both kids are straight A students, high character, and high work ethic and in the top percentile of kids I've ever coached as far as that goes." Notre Dame cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght made a couple visits to Hopewell in May. What does Lyght have to say about Henderson?