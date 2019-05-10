Denton (Texas) Guyer power forward JaKobe Coles landed an offer from Colorado in September of 2018, and he didn't land his next new offer until a couple of weeks ago when Notre Dame delivered good news to him.

The class of 2020 Rivals150 three-star prospect felt that he had a strong 2018 junior season, but schools wanted to wait to see how he performed in the offseason hoops circuit.

"College coaches were just waiting to see me play against elite competition," Coles said. "I thought I went out and proved myself. A big aspect going into this session was being able to guard different types of positions and contain it and rebound. I thought I did that pretty well.

"My offensive game struggled a little bit but I think most of the college coaches know I can score, so that wasn't too big of a problem for me."