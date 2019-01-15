Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NOTRE DAME (11-5, 1-2 ACC) AT NORTH CAROLINA (12-4, 2-1 ACC) Where: Dean Dome (Chapel Hill, N.C.) Rankings: North Carolina is ranked 13th in the AP Top 25. TV/Time: ESPN, 9 p.m. ET. Series Facts: The Tar Heels lead the all-time series 23-7. Last Meeting: North Carolina won 83-66 on Feb. 12, 2018 in Chapel Hill. After picking up their first ACC win of the year, the Irish travel to North Carolina to take on the Tar Heels in a nationally televised contest. Notre Dame defeated Boston College 69-66 this past Saturday with just six players, while North Carolina is coming off the worst home loss in the Roy Williams era falling 83-62 to Louisville. Blue & Gold Illustrated previews both teams before they meet tonight.

NOTRE DAME OVERVIEW

For the Notre Dame program and the Irish faithful, the hits just keep coming. At least that’s how it probably felt on Saturday leading into a matchup against Boston College. It was first learned that junior forward Juwan Durham would not play due to a lingering ankle injury he suffered in the ACC opener against Virginia Tech. Then a bigger blow was suffered when junior guard TJ Gibbs fell ill shortly before the contest and could not participate. That left Mike Brey with six players at his disposal, unless he wanted to insert walk-on Liam Nelligan or take off the redshirt for freshman forward Chris Doherty, meaning the majority would play around 35 minutes or more. Freshmen Nate Laszewski and Dane Goodwin entered the starting lineup alongside fellow freshman Prentiss Hubb, junior forward John Mooney and sophomore wing DJ Harvey. Notre Dame still was able to find a way. The Irish controlled the Eagles for much of the contest, but faced a strong wave of adversity when Boston College guard Ky Bowman stole a pass and took it to the bucket for two points and a lead at 66-65 with under 20 seconds remaining. Boston College was able to gain possession after a block with around 11 seconds left, but big man Nik Popovic was called for traveling giving the Irish new life. The ball eventually found Hubb after the inbounds, and the freshman took it to the hole and drew the foul. Despite only shooting just one free throw in the previous five games, Hubb calmly hit both free throws to push the Irish to an eventual 69-66 win. Mooney led the way with 27 points and 12 rebounds, while Hubb put together his best performance in South Bend with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists to go with his clutch free throws. Goodwin and Harvey each added nine points to the efforts and Laszewski finished with eight points of his own. Overall, Notre Dame still struggled to shoot (34.4 percent), but some of that can be chalked to adjusting to playing with a very small rotation. Notre Dame needed a win in the worst way and was able to do so even with less than ideal circumstances.

NORTH CAROLINA OVERVIEW

Much like every season, the Tar Heels and Williams entered the 2018-2019 campaign with Final Four aspirations. Even after losing the likes of point guard Joel Berry and do-it-all wing Theo Pinson, North Carolina returned preseason All-America selection in forward Luke Maye and two more of the team’s top five scorers from 2017-2018 in forward Cameron Johnson and Kenny Williams. On top of that, Williams reeled in five-star prospects Nassir Little (wing) and guard Coby White. The Tar Heels enter tonight’s matchup ranked inside the top-15 nationally following a 21-point loss to Louisville at home in their last time out, but the team remains dangerous moving forward in the ACC. North Carolina holds major wins over Gonzaga (home) and NC State (away) and a neutral court win over UCLA, while their other three losses have come to Texas on a neutral court, currently undefeated Michigan in Ann Arbor and a top-15 Kentucky team in Chicago. Johnson currently leads the Tar Heels in scoring through 16 games averaging 15.8 points and 5.6 rebounds. Maye is on pace for another double-double campaign at 14.4 points and 10.0 rebounds. White has impressed during his freshman campaign so far at 14.0 points and 3.8 assists while Williams does a little bit of everything for Williams (8.8 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.9 APG). Forward Garrison Brooks rounds out the starting lineup (8.8 PPG, 5.6 RPG). Little has provided a strong option off the bench (9.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG) to go with guards Seventh Woods (3.9 PPG, 3.0 APG), Brandon Robinson (3.5 PPG) and Rechon Black (3.3 PPG). North Carolina’s frontcourt depth took a hit earlier this year when big man Sterling Manley (4.4 PPG, 4.3 RPG) went down with a knee injury and doesn’t appear likely to return against the Irish. Sophomore Brandon Huffman (1.5 PPG) could see some minutes down low, while guard Andrew Platek could do the same in the backcourt if Williams wants to go deep into the bench.

