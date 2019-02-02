Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NOTRE DAME (11-10, 1-7 ACC) AT BOSTON COLLEGE (11-8, 2-5 ACC) Where: Conte Forum (Chestnut Hill, Mass.) Rankings: Both teams are unranked. TV/Time: Raycom Regional Sports Networks, 2 p.m. ET. Series Facts: Notre Dame leads the all-time series 22-10, and have won the last 12 meetings. Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 69-66 in South Bend on Jan. 12, 2019. Both Notre Dame and Boston College enter today's matchup in desperate need of a win after a rough January in ACC play. The Irish have dominated the series as of late and won the first meeting between the two programs in South Bend. Blue & Gold Illustrated previews both teams before they meet in Chestnut Hill this afternoon.

NOTRE DAME OVERVIEW

In the final leg of what may be the toughest two-game stretch in the country, Notre Dame again struggled from the start leading to a blowout loss to Duke.

The Irish fell behind 17-2 in the first six minutes of the game, and it was essentially over from there. Notre Dame shot just 34.8 percent from the field and 33.3 percent behind the arc, while the Blue Devils finished over 50 percent overall and on three-point attempts. The Irish had no answers for forwards Zion Williamson (26) and RJ Barrett (17) as the combined for 43 points in the Duke win. Forward John Mooney increased his double-double streak to seven games with 14 points and 11 rebounds, but struggled overall on 4-of-15 shooting. Guards Prentiss Hubb (13) and TJ Gibbs (12) rounded out the team’s double-digit scorers, but combined to shoot 9-of-28 from the field. Wing DJ Harvey (6) and guard Dane Goodwin couldn’t get much going offensively in the starting lineup. Wing Nik Djogo added seven points off the bench and forward Nate Laszewski contributed four points. January was a tough month for Notre Dame with the 1-7 mark. But luckily for the Irish, they get another crack at their lone league win in Boston College to begin February. Notre Dame was without Gibbs due to the flu and forward Juwan Durham was out with an ankle injury. Both players will play this time around, so the Irish will get some much-needed depth in the frontcourt with the return of Durham, who is averaging 6.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game.

BOSTON COLLEGE OVERVIEW

The 2018-19 season has been up and down for head coach Jim Christian’s Eagles.

An early home loss to IUPUI (76-69) was followed with wins over Loyola Chicago (78-66) and Minnesota (68-56). Before arriving into league play, Boston College fell 79-78 in overtime to Hartford at home. The Eagles drew a tough draw to start ACC with top-25 opponents in Virginia and Virginia Tech, and lost both by an average of 19 points. Losses to Notre Dame and Louisville on the road followed. But, Christian’s group bounced back a little bit with back-to-back wins over Florida State and Wake Forest before a close home loss to Syracuse for a 2-5 start in league play. With an 11-8 record to date, Boston College hopes to turn it around with a win over Notre Dame at home. Even with losing guard Jerome Robinson (20.7 points per game), the Eagles still have some firepower on offense led by guard Ky Bowman (20.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game). Bowman is counted on to do a lot for the Eagles besides scoring and he has done just that so far this season. Guard Jordan Chatman (13.9 PPG) provides strong support in the backcourt, but the Eagles could be without guard Wynston Tabbs, who has also averaged 13.9 points per game this season. Big man Nik Popovic has upped his game this season to 13.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per outing this year to go with 1.1 blocks per game. Freshman Jairus Hamilton (5.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game) complements Popovic in the frontcourt. Sophomore forward Steffon Mitchell, the team’s leading rebounder at 7.9 per contest, missed the team’s last matchup against Notre Dame, but he is back in action. Guards Chris Herren Jr. (4.5 PPG) and Jared Hamilton (4.2 PPG) provide solid bench depth for Christian and company. Forward Johncarlos Reyes (2.0 PPG) should see some time as well. Through 19 games, Boston College is averaging 74.1 points per game, and shooting 44.4 percent overall and 32.5 percent behind the arc. KenPom.com ranks the Eagles at 88th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 146th in adjusted defensive efficiency.

GAME OUTLOOK