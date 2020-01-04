The Irish beat Syracuse 51-49 on Jan. 6, 2018, the last time the teams played at the Carrier Dome. That came in the absence of star players Matt Farrell and Bonzie Colson and moved the Irish to 3-0 in the ACC for the first and only time since Notre Dame joined the league.

The Orange lead the series 29-21 and have won eight of the last 11 meetings, including a 72-62 victory over the Irish last season at Purcell Pavilion, the only meeting between these two teams during the 2018-19 season.

Series Facts: The longstanding series with Syracuse that dates back to 1914 and spans 50 games through both Big East and ACC league play resumes today.

NOTRE DAME OVERVIEW

This game presents Notre Dame with a legimitate opportunity to finally secure a much-needed ACC road win, if it can shoot the ball.

The Irish have played three games away from home this season — at North Carolina, at Maryland and in Indianapolis against Indiana.

Notre Dame shot only 32.5 percent field goals, 26.4 percent three-pointers and averaged just 58.6 points in those three games, numbers that won’t get this team very far this season.

Since winning at Syracuse in January of 2018, Notre Dame is a collective 8-27 in all ACC games and 3-15 on the road in league play.

SYRACUSE OVERVIEW

The Orange offense is led by two long-range bombers — 6-6 junior Elijah Hughes and 6-6 sophomore Buddy Boeheim, son of longtime Orange coach Jim Boeheim.

Hughes is averaging 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He’s already shot 102 three-pointers and made 41 percent of those.

Not to be outdone, Boeheim has tried 117 three-point shots and made 39 percent of his. In back-to-back games against Georgia Tech and Georgetown, Boeheim made 13 of his 26 three-pointers and scored 51 total points.

GAME OUTLOOK

Expect bombs away today at the Carrier Dome.

Of the 728 field goals Syracuse has attempted this season, 48 percent have come from beyond the arc while Notre Dame’s three-point attempts account for 46 of its 825 field goal attempts.

Notre Dame has made its three-pointers at a high clip against lesser opponents this season — especially at home. But a program traditionally known for its good shooting is converting only 33.8 of its three-point shots so far this season, good enough for only 157th best in the country,

QUICK HITS:

*Notre Dame has turned the ball over 10 times or more just six times through 13 games this season, and hasn’t hit that number in three straight games.

*Experience could be an Irish advantage today. KenPom ranks Notre Dame as the 45th most-experienced team in the country, while Syracuse features zero seniors on its roster.

*This game features two of the best passing teams in the country. Syracuse ranks first nationally in assists per field goals made while Notre Dame records an assist on 68.3 percent of its baskets, which ranks third nationally.

QUOTEABLE:

“We’re playing a different Syracuse team than what we’ve seen lately. They’re shooting threes. They’ve got guys just firing away. That is not how Syracuse has played. We’re going to have to go out and guard their guards. They’re not doing much inside. It’s shooting with those perimeter guys.” — Irish coach Mike Brey on defending Syracuse.