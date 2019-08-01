There has been a lot of updates in the world of Notre Dame Fighting Irish men's basketball updates, and Blue & Gold Illustrated runs through the latest news and notes.

Notre Dame lost a recruiting battle with Georgetown on Monday, as four-star small forward Terrance Williams picked the local school over the Fighting Irish.

Williams took an official visit to Notre Dame in May, and the Irish were looking good in his recruitment at that time and into June. However, a big push from Georgetown and the ability to play very close to home was too appealing for Williams.

A few hours before Williams picked the Hoyas, the Irish extended a couple of new 2020 offers.