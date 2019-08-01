Hoops Notebook: Movement On Notre Dame Men's Basketball Recruiting Board
There has been a lot of updates in the world of Notre Dame Fighting Irish men's basketball updates, and Blue & Gold Illustrated runs through the latest news and notes.
Terrance Williams Commits To Georgetown; New Offers In 2020 Class
Notre Dame lost a recruiting battle with Georgetown on Monday, as four-star small forward Terrance Williams picked the local school over the Fighting Irish.
Williams took an official visit to Notre Dame in May, and the Irish were looking good in his recruitment at that time and into June. However, a big push from Georgetown and the ability to play very close to home was too appealing for Williams.
A few hours before Williams picked the Hoyas, the Irish extended a couple of new 2020 offers.
The first was to Matt Zona, a 6-foot-8, 220-pound big from Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic. At this point in his recruitment, Notre Dame is arguably his top offer, and the Irish are certainly a school to watch moving forward as his recruitment develops.
A couple hours after Zona announced his offer, Bay Shore (N.Y.) Long Island Lutheran big Zed Key shared the news that he landed an offer from the Irish. Key has emerged as a national prospect, as he holds over 30 scholarship offers and is very high on Florida, Seton Hall, St. John's, and Illinois. Key is looking to take visits in the fall, and the Irish hope to get him on campus.
A couple of weeks ago, Notre Dame extended an offer to small forward Darlinstone Dubar, who is from North Carolina but played at Athens Prep (Tenn.) last season. Dubar, who holds offers from the likes of Auburn, Marquette, and VCU, admitted that he isn't very familiar with Notre Dame but is considering visiting South Bend in the near future.
