A week after landing an offer from the Fighting Irish, Washington (DC) Gonzaga small forward Terrance Williams was in South Bend for an official visit at Notre Dame. By all accounts, the visit this past weekend went well for the four-star prospect.

"It was a good trip. I definitely loved it up there," Williams said. "Coach Brey and his staff treated me very well. I loved being up there with my former point guard, Prentiss Hubbs. It was good to see him again. The facilities are brand new. I definitely liked that, very clean. Academically, it was a good community there. I liked the vibe from the campus."

Notre Dame has been working hard on the 2020 recruiting front, as several new offers have gone out in recent weeks. Williams, who ranks as the No. 98 recruit in the country, may just be the biggest target on the board.

"They said I'm the top priority for them and want me to come in and play as a freshman," explained Williams. "In my year, I think three of their players are leaving, and he wants me to play as a freshman. He compared me to Bonzie Colson, who plays for the Bucks. He said we play just alike -- can flow in the offense and can play any position, just a basketball player."