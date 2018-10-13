Notre Dame (7-0) did not take its first lead until 5:43 remaining, but the Irish pulled off a tough 19-14 win over Pittsburgh (3-4). Check out some highlights below from Notre Dame's seventh win of the 2018 season.

3RD QUARTER

It was an uneventful half between Notre Dame and Pittsburgh with the Panthers taking a 7-6 advantage into the break. Pittsburgh, however, started the second half with a bang taking the kickoff 99 yards to the house to extend its lead to 14-6.

It took almost the rest of the quarter for Notre Dame to answer the Pittsburgh score before quarterback Ian Book found wide receiver Chase Claypool over the middle for a 16-yard touchdown. The Irish went for the two-point conversion to tie the game, but the attempt failed allowing Pittsburgh to take a 14-12 lead into the final quarter of the contest.

4TH QUARTER

Notre Dame's defense continued to hold strong in the final quarter, which allowed the Irish offense to break through and capture the team's first lead of the day. Book stood in the pocket on 1st down and delivered a strike to wide receiver Miles Boykin up the seam to put Notre Dame up 19-14 with just under six minutes to play.

After a failed fourth down attempt, the Irish defense came up big on the first play of Pittsburgh drive, which started at their own 40. Defensive end Khalid Kareem came up with a sack for a loss of 14 yards to put the Panthers behind early in the possession. The sack helped Notre Dame create a turnover on downs and shut down any chance of a Pittsburgh comeback.