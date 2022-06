Highlights, lowlights and notable tweets from Notre Dame's epic upset

Maybe Marcus Freeman really is everywhere.

While staging a football recruiting weekend of A-palooza proportions as well as a Sunday football camp, the first-year Notre Dame football coach managed ot keep up with what the Irish baseball team was up to.

As in crashing the College World Series as an unseeded team after taking down No. 1 seed Tennessee, 7-3, in a deciding Game 3 of the Knoxville Super Regional, Sunday in Knoxville, Tenn.

Here is Freeman's tweet along with notable others as well as highlights and one lowlight from ND's epic upset.