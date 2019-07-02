It’s not too often that Notre Dame is the first school to offer a prospect, but that was the case for Jamareeh “Bugg” Jones, who announced his offer from the Irish on May 1.

“I thought [the Notre Dame offer] was great,” Highland Springs head coach Loren Johnson said. “I was excited for the kid. He understands the process.”

The Highland Springs (Va.) football program is as dominant as you can get. They’ve won four straight state titles and have the weapons to win a fifth straight title.

Jones, who is a class of 2021 athlete, will be needed all over the field for the Springers this fall. He may play quarterback, or defensive back, or somewhere on offense as a skill position player.

“He could play receiver, he can play quarterback, he can run the ball, he can kick the ball, he can play safety, he can play cornerback,” Johnson explained. “We have to put the ball in his hands multiple times a game, whether that’s [at running back] in the I-formation or jet sweep from the slot receiver or getting him the ball in the flats or deep balls or just snapping it to him. He’s a guy who we can use in multiple ways and utilize him the best we can.”

His athleticism and ability to play multiple position has netted him early offers as well from Pittsburgh, North Carolina, and Tennessee, but it’s the mental aspect of Jones that may be the most impressive.