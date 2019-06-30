When Notre Dame cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght extended an offer to Jamareeh Jones on May 1, the Irish became the first school to offer the class of 2021 athlete from Highland Springs (Va.).

A month later, Jones stepped onto Lyght's turf in South Bend and participated in Irish Invasion.

Jones actually took in in the quarterback camp earlier in the day, as he plays quarterback for Highland Springs, and then worked out at defensive back for Irish Invasion.

"I felt it was a great way to show off that I can do more than what I was recruited for and show how I can help the team," Jones said.



Jones is candid in that he didn't feel he had a great showing, but he gave it his all.