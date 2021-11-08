Hey Horka: Why a temporary position switch could make sense for Chris Tyree

It's been a tough season for Chris Tyree. When Notre Dame's offensive line struggled in the first half of the season, the sophomore running back struggled too. He had 35 carries for 112 yards (3.2 yards per carry) in Notre Dame's first six games. He only scored a rushing touchdown in the season-opener at Florida State. Then Tyree went down with a turf toe injury at Virginia Tech on Oct. 9. He's been battling to get fully healthy ever since. Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said he's finally just about there. He's returning to full strength at an interesting time, too. I'll explain why in this week's Hey Horka message board mailbag column.

Hey Horka: What do you think about moving Chris Tyree to the slot? — Hond

Senior wide receiver Avery Davis is out for the season. Freshman Logan Diggs has made his case to be the team's No. 2 running back behind junior Kyren Williams while Tyree has been sidelined due to his ailing foot. Diggs has run 28 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns in the last four games. He didn't get his first carry of the season until Tyree left the Virginia Tech game. He's in a good groove as Williams' sidekick with 101 of those yards coming in the last two games. It wouldn't be wise for offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to shake things up again and transition Tyree back into the backup role. But it would be wise to get Tyree on the field. He's too talented not to.

Notre Dame running back Chris Tyree could be in line to take more reps in the slot. (Michael Dwyer/AP)

Freshman wide receiver Lorenzo Styles is the most logical replacement for Davis. Styles is listed as the new starter in the slot on Notre Dame's depth chart. Walk-on Matt Salerno is listed as the backup. Davis has played the most snaps of any Notre Dame wide receiver this season. Styles is up and coming and a potential superstar in the making. But is he reliable enough right now for that kind of workload? And if not, is Salerno ever going to be ready to play meaningful snaps? Maybe, maybe not. But Tyree is. Tyree has 16 catches for 132 yards and a touchdown this season. Sure, it's different catching the ball out of the backfield than out of the slot. But Tyree has lined up in the slot 14 times this season anyway according to Pro Football Focus. He has also been split out wide four times. Tyree is the type of player who can adjust to different positions. He's got the body type for it at 5-9 1/2, 190 pounds. He's got the speed for it, too. He might be Notre Dame's fastest player on either side of the ball.