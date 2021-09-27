 Hey Horka: Who is to blame for Notre Dame football offensive line issues?
Hey Horka: Who is to blame for Notre Dame football offensive line issues?

Tyler Horka
Staff Writer
Winning takes care of everything, right?

We are sitting here on a Monday morning less than 48 hours after Notre Dame ran for a whopping three yards throughout the course of an entire football game. And yet, hardly anybody is talking about that.

Why? Because the Fighting Irish won that football game 41-13. That’s why.

The Hey Horka column is a place to assess everything, though. And everything certainly includes Notre Dame's dismal running game, which has been made such largely due to the Irish's offensive line struggling as much as it ever has during head coach Brian Kelly’s 12-year tenure.

Who's to blame? That's what we'll take a look at below.

