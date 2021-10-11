 Hey Horka: How does Notre Dame running game change with each quarterback?
Hey Horka: How does Notre Dame running game change with each quarterback?

Some questions are important enough to get their own Hey Horka column. This week, a member of the BlueandGold.com message board asked one of those questions.

For the fifth time in the first six games, Notre Dame used multiple quarterbacks in last week's win over Virginia Tech. The Irish offense looked vastly different under graduate senior Jack Coan’s guidance compared to that of true freshman Tyler Buchner.

Specifically, Notre Dame ran the ball much better with Buchner than it did with Coan. Much of that had to do with Buchner running for 67 yards himself. But the Irish running backs were more effective with Buchner in the game, too.

Which leads us to the question — just how much better is Notre Dame's running game with Buchner on the field? Read below for a detailed breakdown.

How many yards per carry do the Notre Dame running backs get with Jack Coan in the game versus Tyler Buchner? — Del2210

