Even if he concocts enough magic in his first collegiate start for the fifth-ranked Irish to extend the nation’s longest active road win streak to 11 games against a 17 ½-point favorite, No. 2 Ohio State, in the season opener for both teams.

For Kirk Herbstreit , it feels more like an unwrapping of Tyler Buchner Saturday night in the national spotlight, the first hints of what he might turn into, rather than a chance for the Notre Dame sophomore quarterback to clearly define himself for the long term.

“Now that I’m calling these NFL games, I think repetitions at that position — whether it’s high school football, college football, whatever it is — it’s all about the game slowing down for quarterbacks,” said former Ohio State quarterback Herbstreit, who will handle the analyst role for ABC’s telecast Saturday night (7:30 EDT) from sure-to-be-raucous Ohio Stadium.

“The one way you can do that is when you get out there and play. And you go through some really tough times and you get through it. And you come back the next game, and you keep piling up that foundation of work.

“And so, he’s a talented player. But he’s going to be a very different player by the middle of this season or the end of this season because of what exactly I’m describing.”

Buchner played 163 collegiate snaps as a freshman in a niche role to supplement/complement departed starter Jack Coan last season. It’s a remarkable accomplishment given that California COVID-19 pandemic restrictions (2020) and a torn ACL on the first offensive series of the 2018 season limited the San Diego product to one high school season as a varsity starter (2019).

He was adept enough in his 2021 tag-team role to average 7.3 yards a carry, roughly a yard and a half better than QB Tony Rice averaged during Notre Dame’s last national championship season (1988). And the 6-foot-1, 215-pound Buchner ended up as Notre Dame’s second-leading rusher in 2021 behind only 1,000-yard rusher Kyren Williams, now an LA Rams rookie running back.

As a passer, Buchner fashioned a 142.7 efficiency rating, almost 50 points better than 2006 Heisman Trophy finalist Brady Quinn accrued as a freshman in 2003. But with 35 total pass attempts on the season, Buchner threw 24 fewer passes cumulatively in 10 games than the multi-record-setting Quinn did in his starting debut against Purdue alone in 2003.

“I’m excited to see Buchner,” Herbstreit, also part of ESPN College GameDay's crew in Columbus, said Tuesday via a Zoom conference call. “Now he’s won the job and it’s his offense. This an opportunity for (offensive coordinator) Tommy Rees to show America and Notre Dame fans, it’s not just, ‘This is our system. This is who we are.’

“Great offensive coordinators, like Tommy, they adjust their scheme to their personnel and to their strengths. And so, you go from having a more traditional dropback guy (Coan) to now having a guy that can really put pressure on a defense with his legs and his arm, and I think you’ll see a very different approach.”

The Ohio State defense figures to be very different, at least in approach, than the one that finished 59th nationally in total defense in 2021 and 96th out of 130 FBS teams in third-down defense.

Those numbers led to an in-season demotion of Buckeye defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs and a postseason purge of him. He was replaced by Jim Knowles, who presided over the nation’s No. 5 team in total defense at Oklahoma State.

Knowles did not coach the Cowboys, though, in their 37-35 Fiesta Bowl victory over Notre Dame on Jan. 1.

“It’s a defense built around keeping you guessing,” Herbstreit said. “And you will not be able to lock in and have an idea of what they’re in. They’re going to disguise (fronts and pressures). And, especially on third down, they’re going to get after the quarterback.

“That’s his calling card. That’s what he’s known to do. And now he’s got some serious players at his disposal to be able to dial this defense up. So, I’m excited to see where they’ve been the last couple of years and where they are this year.”