Tony Jones Jr. is ready to run in the spotlight.

Following a strong spring and preseason camp heading into the 2017 campaign, the then-sophomore running back seemed poised to have a breakout season in the Irish backfield alongside star Josh Adams.

An ankle injury against Boston College in week three slowed Jones down, forcing him to miss the next week against Michigan State. It took him several weeks to get back to full speed. Jones started feeling better during Notre Dame's 49-14 trouncing of USC, but the injury flared up and lingered throughout the season. He finished with a total of seven carries during the final four games in 2017.

Jones finished the year with 232 yards and three touchdowns on 44 carries, with his best game coming in relief of Adams going for 59 yards and one touchdown on 10 carries in a 48-37 victory over Wake Forest in South Bend.