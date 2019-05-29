Notre Dame fans should know the name Alaka’i Gilman.

After all, his brother, Alohi, started all 12 games for the Irish in the secondary last season after transferring in from Navy. Alaka’i is starting to blaze his own trail and has quite the impressive offer list.

“Recruiting is always a fun process,” Gilman said. “It’s great to have the opportunity to go out to these schools and check them out. I’m grateful. Right now, Nebraska, Cal, Hawaii, Oregon, Arizona State and some others have offered and are all expressing a good amount of interest in me.”